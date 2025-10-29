Two minors among three arrested in beautician’s rape

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural Police have arrested three persons, including two minors, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal. With this, a total of six accused have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Mithun and two minors. Earlier, Karthik, Glen Verghese and Suyoga, aged between 22 and 25, were arrested. The incident occurred last Tuesday night in Gangondanahalli, under Madanayakanahalli police station limits, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to a preliminary investigation, the accused had originally planned a dacoity, but three of them allegedly raped the woman after locking her son and another man inside a room. Two of the accused were standing guard outside the house.

They also decamped with Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones.