Bengaluru East City Corporation issues final warning to illegal PGs, hostel operators

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation has issued a final warning to all unauthorised Paying Guest (PG) and hostel operators within its limits to obtain the mandatory licence, or their premises would be sealed.

“It has come to the notice of the Corporation that several PG accommodation units are being operated without obtaining a mandatory trade licence, and in violation of prescribed norms. The major violations include operating in residential zones without requisite permissions, failure to provide basic safety and hygiene facilities, non-compliance with fire safety regulations, failure to instal mandatory CCTV cameras, among others,” said Additional Commissioner, East City Corporation, Shri Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar.

The official said since unauthorized PG and hostel establishments pose a potential risk to public safety and health, Bengaluru East City Corporation has launched a special enforcement drive to identify and regulate illegal operations within its limits.

“All PG owners and hostel operators functioning without a valid trade licence are instructed to obtain one within seven days from the date of the public notice, failing which, penalties will be imposed and the premises sealed,” he added.

As per the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, 2024, and in accordance with Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, legal action will be initiated against any paying guest or hostel business that fails to comply with these statutory requirements.