BBMP staff crisis may hit smooth transition to GBA

BENGALURU: As the 18-year-old Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) makes way for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) from September 2, one of the major challenges in ensuring a smooth transition is the staff shortage across various levels. The BBMP is already functioning with severe staff shortage and with the city now being split into five new corporations, Bengaluru Central, North, East, South, and West, the demand for staff will only increase.
“Bengaluru had one corporation with 198 wards, and even for this setup there was a shortage of more than 5,000 staff, excluding pourakarmikas (PKs). Though the sanctioned staff strength is over 22,000, including PKs, the BBMP has been managing with only around 17,000 personnel,” said A Amrut Raj, President of the BBMP Officers and Employees Association.
He added, “Now, the city has been divided into five corporations with 450 wards. Each corporation will have a Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineers, Standing Committee heads, and each will need dedicated staff. The GBA would require more engineers, personal assistants, peons, clerks, typists, First Division Assistants (FDAs), Second Division Assistants (SDAs), drivers, and others.”
Employees said they are already overburdened, working extra hours to clear the tasks, and that transition will significantly increase their workload. They further stressed that unless the government takes immediate steps to recruit more staff, it will be impossible to manage the tasks effectively.
Raj pointed out that a majority of the existing workforce is either on deputation or outsourced, and urged the government to end this practice. “Direct recruitment under GBA would bring accountability and improve the quality of work. Those on deputation eventually return to their parent departments and are not held responsible if anything goes wrong,” he said.
Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, in a media statement on Sunday, said that the current 198 wards will continue to function until the five corporations are officially notified. He said the BBMP is in the process of identifying the required number of personnel and the budget for operating the new corporations once they are notified. He also said that a delimitation commission would be notified under the GBA Act after the corporations are formed. This commission will determine the number, boundaries, and other details of wards under each corporation.