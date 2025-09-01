BBMP staff crisis may hit smooth transition to GBA

BENGALURU: As the 18-year-old Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) makes way for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) from September 2, one of the major challenges in ensuring a smooth transition is the staff shortage across various levels. The BBMP is already functioning with severe staff shortage and with the city now being split into five new corporations, Bengaluru Central, North, East, South, and West, the demand for staff will only increase.

“Bengaluru had one corporation with 198 wards, and even for this setup there was a shortage of more than 5,000 staff, excluding pourakarmikas (PKs). Though the sanctioned staff strength is over 22,000, including PKs, the BBMP has been managing with only around 17,000 personnel,” said A Amrut Raj, President of the BBMP Officers and Employees Association.

He added, “Now, the city has been divided into five corporations with 450 wards. Each corporation will have a Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineers, Standing Committee heads, and each will need dedicated staff. The GBA would require more engineers, personal assistants, peons, clerks, typists, First Division Assistants (FDAs), Second Division Assistants (SDAs), drivers, and others.”