Man enters PG, targets woman, flees with cash

BENGALURU: An unidentified man, who barged into a women’s paying guest (PG) accommodation, allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman and escaped with Rs 2,500 in cash. The incident took place in BTM Layout in the Suddaguntepalya police station limits early on Friday morning.

The police said that around 3-3.30 am, the intruder entered Lakshman Durga Ladies PG near Gangothri Circle, went to the first floor of the building, locked some of the room doors from outside, and then entered a room where a woman was asleep alone. He allegedly inappropriately touched her and attempted to sexually assault her. As she resisted, he stole Rs 2,500 and tried to escape. The woman started screaming and came running out of her room to stop him.

The video, captured on security camera, showed the woman hitting the intruder, but the latter escaped after assaulting her.

DCP (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said that a case has been registered. Police are analysing CCTV footage, and preliminary investigation revealed that the intruder barged into the PG, attempted sexual assault, and fled. The PG had a security guard, she added. Further investigations are on.