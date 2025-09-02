Gang clash inside Bengaluru South district jail: 23 undertrials booked

BENGALURU: As many as 23 undertrial prisoners lodged in Ramanagara in Bengaluru South district have been booked for creating a ruckus inside the prison. The prisoners were from two separate gangs. The leaders of these gangs went to check if they had any visitors and had a verbal altercation, which led to the clash during the visiting hour on Thursday, around 5.30 pm near the D gate.

The prisoners allegedly argued with and obstructed the prison officials who tried to control them. Rakesha Kambale, Superintendent of the Prison, filed a complaint on Friday at the Ramanagara Town police station.

Around nine jail staff managed to stop the prisoners and sent them to their cells. Among the accused, T Devaraju and Harsha alias Kaima, were the first to start the argument. “Five of them have been shifted to Mandya jail, and we are waiting for instructions from higher-ups in case we need to shift any others to different prisons.

The prisoners created a ruckus when they came out of their cells to meet visitors. None of the prisoners were injured, and it was just verbal arguments. The prison officials have sustained minor injuries after they were pushed by the accused,” said an officer.

A case of assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of duty under section 132 of the BNS has been registered against all of them.