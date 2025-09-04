18-month-old burnt alive in Bengaluru building fire

BENGALURU: An 18-month-old toddler was burnt alive after a fire broke out in a room located at The Summit apartments on Sankey Road in the High Grounds police station limits on Wednesday. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

The deceased has been identified as Anu, daughter of Pushkar Kumar and Jyoti Kumari, who hails from Nepal and works as a housekeeping worker in the apartment. The couple has been living in Bengaluru for the past eight years. The family stays in the parking lot (ground floor) of the apartment in a 10*10 square feet room.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm when there was no one at the house. Anu’s mother left her at home and went to work, planning to return early, but fire broke out in the small room due to a suspected short circuit, and the girl died on the spot. Her father had gone to work too.

Other residents in the apartment came out and rushed to douse the fire, but found the toddler dead. The fire and emergency services doused the fire. The child’s body was sent for a post-mortem.