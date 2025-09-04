Cops arrest doctor, two others for selling infant in Mangaluru

UDUPI: Udupi police unearthed an illegal child procurement racket involving a couple from Kallugudde in Heruru of Kaup taluk and three others, including a doctor. The case surfaced when the couple attempted to register a four-day-old infant at an anganwadi centre under Poshan Tracker scheme, arousing suspicion.
The anganwadi worker alerted the Child Development Project Office (CDPO) staff, who in turn lodged a complaint at Shirva police station on August 21. Police said Prabhavati and her husband Ramesh Moolya, unable to bear children, had procured the girl, born on August 3 at Colaco Hospital, Mangaluru, by falsely claiming her as their own.
Probe revealed that the couple’s relative Priyanka had introduced them to Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, who ran a paying guest facility in Mangaluru. A 22 year old woman, a rape survivor with mental health issues who was staying there, had become pregnant after being sexually assaulted by a man known to her.
She was brought to the PG during her pregnancy as her mother worked there. The accused Navaneeth Narayan (25) was arrested.
Police said that Vijayalakshmi, in collusion with Dr Somesh Solomon, who runs a polyclinic in BC Road, hatched a plan to sell the infant to the Shirva couple. During a follow-up scan at six months, Aadhaar card details of Ramesh and Prabhavati were used, and Prabhavati’s Aadhaar card was given for hospital records.
The baby was delivered by Caesarean section at Colaco Hospital, and later handed over to the couple.
Dr Somesh and Vijayalakshmi were allegedly paid Rs 4.6 lakh for arranging the illegal deal. Investigations revealed that the mother was discharged without proper care. She has since been admitted to hospital with police assistance. Police arrested Dr Somesh, Vijayalakshmi and Navaneeth for their role in the crime. The couple is cooperating with the investigation, while Priyanka has also been questioned. Vijayalakshmi was involved in similar activities earlier.
A case was registered under section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2016, and Sections 143(4), 61, 64 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.