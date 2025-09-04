Cops arrest doctor, two others for selling infant in Mangaluru

UDUPI: Udupi police unearthed an illegal child procurement racket involving a couple from Kallugudde in Heruru of Kaup taluk and three others, including a doctor. The case surfaced when the couple attempted to register a four-day-old infant at an anganwadi centre under Poshan Tracker scheme, arousing suspicion.

The anganwadi worker alerted the Child Development Project Office (CDPO) staff, who in turn lodged a complaint at Shirva police station on August 21. Police said Prabhavati and her husband Ramesh Moolya, unable to bear children, had procured the girl, born on August 3 at Colaco Hospital, Mangaluru, by falsely claiming her as their own.

Probe revealed that the couple’s relative Priyanka had introduced them to Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, who ran a paying guest facility in Mangaluru. A 22 year old woman, a rape survivor with mental health issues who was staying there, had become pregnant after being sexually assaulted by a man known to her.

She was brought to the PG during her pregnancy as her mother worked there. The accused Navaneeth Narayan (25) was arrested.