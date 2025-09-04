Bengaluru

Four killed in 4 separate accidents in Bengaluru

Nazir Khan, while boarding the bus, fell down and came under the wheels. He was rushed to the Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Four people, including a 67-year-old man died in four separate accidents in the city.

Gangadharaiah (67), a resident of Jaraganahalli, died after his two-wheeler was hit by a KSRTC bus on the Kanakapura Road. The KS Layout traffic police have registered a case against the bus driver.

In another incident, 52-year-old Nazir Khan, a daily wage labourer from Govindapura, died after he was run over by a BMTC bus in City Market traffic police station limits on Tuesday, around 8 pm.

Khan, while boarding the bus, fell down and came under the wheels. He was rushed to the Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday. The City Market traffic police have registered a case.

In another incident, 45-year-old Manigandan, a painter, died after the two-wheeler that he was riding was hit by a luggage vehicle on the Doddabasti Main Road near Sonnenahalli bus stand on Wednesday. The victim lost control and rammed into a BMTC bus. Manigandan from Moodalapalya was going with his assistant Lingappa. Lingappa is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The Jnanabharathi traffic police have registered a case.

Gowtham, (24), a native of Uchangi in Tumakuru, died after a two-wheeler on which he was returning home on Tuesday was hit by a tipper. The Nelamangala traffic police have registered a case.

road accidents

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com