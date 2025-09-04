Four killed in 4 separate accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four people, including a 67-year-old man died in four separate accidents in the city.

Gangadharaiah (67), a resident of Jaraganahalli, died after his two-wheeler was hit by a KSRTC bus on the Kanakapura Road. The KS Layout traffic police have registered a case against the bus driver.

In another incident, 52-year-old Nazir Khan, a daily wage labourer from Govindapura, died after he was run over by a BMTC bus in City Market traffic police station limits on Tuesday, around 8 pm.

Khan, while boarding the bus, fell down and came under the wheels. He was rushed to the Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday. The City Market traffic police have registered a case.

In another incident, 45-year-old Manigandan, a painter, died after the two-wheeler that he was riding was hit by a luggage vehicle on the Doddabasti Main Road near Sonnenahalli bus stand on Wednesday. The victim lost control and rammed into a BMTC bus. Manigandan from Moodalapalya was going with his assistant Lingappa. Lingappa is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The Jnanabharathi traffic police have registered a case.

Gowtham, (24), a native of Uchangi in Tumakuru, died after a two-wheeler on which he was returning home on Tuesday was hit by a tipper. The Nelamangala traffic police have registered a case.