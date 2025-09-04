Greater Bengaluru Authority in work mode, starts providing e-office login to staff

BENGALURU: A day after the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) came into existence, the process of providing e-office logins to all the five new city corporations has started.

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has advised officials to speed up planning, programmes and commercial activities. “Tax collection will take place, and issues related to banking will be sorted in a day or two. Instructions have been given to change the nameboards in the respective corporations,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Nodal officers will be appointed to handover files, documents and registration books among others to the respective corporations. Online services and QR codes have been introduced for public awareness.

Rao said election needs to be held for the five municipal corporations under the GBA and officials have been instructed to take up the election processes. He has directed officials of respective corporations to complete works, including the ward delimitation process, quickly.

The issue to potholes on city roads is being looked at seriously and work will soon start on fixing them in a phased manner, he said.

“As per the directions of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, a committee has been formed. In the first phase of handing over works, centralised departments will prepare a list of budget- and package-wise works in progress, action plans approved and ongoing works, and transfer them to GBA or B-SMILE,” said Rao. He said the processes have begun and it will take some time to complete them.