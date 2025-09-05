At 76, Army veteran takes polar plunge, circles the Arctic

BENGALURU: Since times immemorial, the desire to explore and seek has led humans to the farthest corners of the planet and beyond it. Within this pale blue dot, as Carl Sagan put it, the two white caps -- the North and the South Poles -- constitute arguably the harshest and remotest terrain possible. But this did not deter 76-year-old Lieutenant Colonel (retd) OPN Kalyan to conquer the Arctic. The veteran went on an Arctic expedition on August 22, 2025, which concluded on September 1, and also represented Karnataka at the National Masters Aquatic Championship from 2006 to 2012.

Interestingly, this was not Kalyan’s first foray into the global pole, but was followed by a trip to Antarctica he had embarked on last year. He says, “I always had an ambition to visit Antarctica and (the) Arctic during my service. After my retirement, I had the proud privilege to go on an expedition to Antarctica from February 15 to March 3, 2024, at the age of 75 years.” With the first half of his dream completed, it was only a matter of time before he engaged on taking on the other. “I was lucky to get an opportunity to go to (the) North Pole and Arctic Islands at the age of 76 years.”

The trip required stoppages at Oslo and Longyearbyen before Kalyan could board The Polar Quest: the ship that would take him to his final destination. As Kalyan recalls, “The captain of The Polar Quest was Michal Suchecki from Poland. He was a very experienced mariner and had done several voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica. On August 30, at about 8 pm, our ship stopped about 2 km from the glacial island called Burgerbukta.”