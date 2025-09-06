Bengaluru's Hill View Public School marks 25 years with Sadhguru

BENGALURU: The National Hill View Public School (NHVPS) marked its 25th anniversary on Thursday with Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, leading a special ‘Buddy Bench Conversation’ on education’s role in shaping purpose and compassion.

The event brought together teachers, students, parents and thought leaders from across Karnataka and also unveiled NHVPS’s new vision and mission.

Speaking at the event, the spiritual leader stressed the need for teachers to inspire beyond academics in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence. “You have books in your head, but in another three to five years, a book in the head will mean nothing. So you have to transform yourselves in such a way that you become powerhouses of inspiration for the child,” he said.

Trustee-Secretary Aisshwarya DKS Hegde said, “The last 25 years have been about building not just institutions, but a community rooted in values, courage, and compassion. Hosting Sadhguru for Buddy Bench Conversations is both a tribute to our teachers and a message to the world, that education is not just about knowledge, but about shaping humanity.”