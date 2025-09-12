Jayadeva chief moots satellite hospitals in five corporations

BENGALURU: Dr B Dinesh took charge as the director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Dr Dinesh said that he will send a proposal to set up Jayadeva’s satellite centres in all five newly formed corporations. He said that these five satellite centres that can accommodate 100 beds each are much needed for the increasing population of Bengaluru city.

“The footfall in Jayadeva is increasing by the day. From less than 1,000 walk-ins, it is now touching 2,000. People from different corners of the city visit Jayadeva. It would be better if a satellite centre came sup in each of the five corporations. This will not only reduce the load on the main branch but also do away with the hassle of travelling,” he said.

“The satellite centres can be set up in the existing government hospitals in the five corporations, if there is enough space. We aim to have at least 100 beds in five corporations, which comes to 500 beds,” Dr Dinesh said.

He said that they are contemplating increasing the capacity of the outpatient department (OPD) and also setting up a dormitory facility similar to the ones operating in Nimhans.