Quietus after IAF officer, delivery boy reach settlement

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings against an Indian Air Force (IAF) Officer and a biker, after both of them arrived at a mutual settlement, in connection with a road rage incident on April 21, 2025. The two parties had clashed when the officer’s wife was going to drop him to a bus stop near Gopalan Mall on Old Madras Road in Bengaluru.
Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum quashed proceedings in the crime registered by Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose’s wife Madhumita Dutta against biker Vikas Kumar SJ, and the crime registered by Vikas Kumar against the officer with Baiyappanahalli police.
With both parties filing affidavits, the court said it would exercise its jurisdiction on quashing proceedings. The court said though the accused, Shiladitya Bose, is alleged to have committed an offence under Section 109 of the BNS, which is otherwise non-compoundable, complainant Vikas Kumar was present in court to give a statement that no injuries were sustained, and was willing to give a quietus to the dispute. Continuing proceedings under such circumstances would serve no purpose and amount to abuse of the process of law, the court added.
“This court has also kept in mind that one of the accused is a serving Air Force officer, who would otherwise be compelled to face criminal proceedings, despite the matter being trivial and settled. With regard to statements of the complainants, voluntary withdrawal of allegations and absence of any injury, this court is satisfied that both parties are strictly warned not to indulge in such incidents in future,” the judge said.
Both complainants, Madhumita Dutta and Vikas Kumar, were present before court. On being specifically queried by court, Vikas Kumar said it was an incident of road rage, and except for a verbal altercation, no physical assault took place.
He submitted that he had not sustained any injuries and was inclined to put an end to the dispute. Likewise, Madhumita Dutta confirmed the road rage incident was purely verbal in nature, and the matter had been resolved with the intervention of well-wishers.