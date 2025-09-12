Quietus after IAF officer, delivery boy reach settlement

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings against an Indian Air Force (IAF) Officer and a biker, after both of them arrived at a mutual settlement, in connection with a road rage incident on April 21, 2025. The two parties had clashed when the officer’s wife was going to drop him to a bus stop near Gopalan Mall on Old Madras Road in Bengaluru.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum quashed proceedings in the crime registered by Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose’s wife Madhumita Dutta against biker Vikas Kumar SJ, and the crime registered by Vikas Kumar against the officer with Baiyappanahalli police.

With both parties filing affidavits, the court said it would exercise its jurisdiction on quashing proceedings. The court said though the accused, Shiladitya Bose, is alleged to have committed an offence under Section 109 of the BNS, which is otherwise non-compoundable, complainant Vikas Kumar was present in court to give a statement that no injuries were sustained, and was willing to give a quietus to the dispute. Continuing proceedings under such circumstances would serve no purpose and amount to abuse of the process of law, the court added.