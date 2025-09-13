How's the josh among Bengalureans for the India vs Pak match on Sunday?

India vs Pakistan matches have long been one of the most anticipated games in cricket, with entire families glued to the TV as the men in blue took on their rivals across the border, wins leading to festival-like celebrations and losses to serious mourning. With India set to face off against Pakistan this Sunday for a shot at the Asia Cup, the city’s cricket enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. “I am super excited and planning to watch at home with my whole family. When it’s an India vs Pakistan match, then it is not just a match; prestige, ego, pride, and all that comes in,” says Shireesh, a 21-year-old logistics coordinator.

Some enthusiasts are resorting to their tried and tested lucky charms and rituals to make sure the India team wins. Undergraduate student Shreya B shares, “Sometimes, I just sit in one place and don’t move at all if the wickets are falling or we are getting a good turn. I also wear the same black t-shirt I always wear before every India match.”

With star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s T20 retirement, enthusiasts are curious to see how the new squad performs. “Their retirement was a bit bitter but the new era has started with Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav with Suryakumar Yadav as the captain. They dominated the UAE match and I’m pretty confident this new team is going to continue to dominate,” says Deepthi Ravi, an associate specialist. Samarth Puranik, a student, adds, “It would be fun to see how India handles the pressure with new faces in the team, and the transition into a different phase of cricketing.”