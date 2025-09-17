Teakwood makeover gives Kempegowda Council hall a new look ahead of maiden budgets

BENGALURU: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Pourasabhangana, the venue of monthly Council meetings all these years, has been completely revamped with a new look. Except for the final touches, the hall is ready for use. Complete teakwood executive seats and flooring, acoustics for sound clarity and a mic system for each seat, which allows only one speaker at a time are the major highlights of the new Council hall.

As there are no council halls for the five corporations, all the monthly meetings will be held at the Pourasabhangana, with each corporation allocated two days each. It is likely that the first meeting will be held on October 10, when the corporations are expected to present their maiden budgets.

Sharing details about the upgradation done in a budget of over Rs 10 crore, Girisha from Dreams Interiors, Mysuru, who led the makeover, said, “We were supposed to complete work in six months.

But the makeover took more than two years as we had to source teakwood from the Karnataka forest department through auction, and seasoning the wood itself took more than six months.

The teakwood seats are of executive type and will have premium cushions facilitating long-hour sitting, and the entire hall has teak flooring that gives a classy look.”