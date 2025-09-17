Three held for robbing officer’s house to repay bail loan in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Jnanabharathi police have arrested three people, including two rowdy-sheeters, for allegedly robbing the house of a government officer to repay a loan taken to secure bail in a murder case.

The arrested have been identified as Abraham alias Abhi (24), who faces seven cases including murder; Dhanush alias Dadiya (25), with six cases including murder; both rowdy-sheeters are from Channammanachukattu police station limits; and their associate M K Nikhil (25), who has four cases registered in various police stations.

According to police, on the night of August 3, the accused broke into the house of two brothers, both gazetted officers, at Mariyappanapalya while they were away at their native place for a function.

The trio stole gold ornaments, silver articles, cash and watches worth several lakhs of rupees.

The probe revealed that Abhi and Dhanush, who were in judicial custody, had taken loans to get bail. To repay the loans, they, along with Nikhil, planned the burglary. After selling some of the stolen jewellery, the accused fled to Goa and Kerala.