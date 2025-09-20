Rs 21 crore SBI heist: Police recover gold, cash from Maharashtra house

VIJAYAPURA: In a major breakthrough with regard to the SBI bank robbery case reported from Chadchan town of Vijayapura district on September 16, the district police have recovered a bag containing gold and cash from the roof of a house in Hulajanti village, Mangalwedha taluk of Maharashtra’s Solapur district.

Addressing media on Friday, SP Laxman Nimbargi said that the bag contained 6.55 kg of gold jewellery in 136 packets and Rs 41.4 lakh in cash was found from the roof of a house.

Earlier, on the same day of the loot, one of the alleged robbers, who was carrying looted items in the vehicle, collided with a motorcycle in Hulajanti village. Later, when the local villagers arrived and an argument started between the accused and the villagers, the accused fled from the scene. He left some packets of the stolen items in the vehicle itself which was later recovered by the police.