Man arrested for trying to slit wife’s throat in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for trying to kill his wife by slitting her throat with a knife. The incident happened on Thursday between. The victim, who works as a patient care taker at a private hospital, is now out of danger. The Byadarahalli police have registered a case of attempt to murder.

“When the victim was going to work, the accused, who was hiding under the stairs, attacked her with the knife. Hearing the screaming, the house owner staying on the ground floor rushed her to the hospital,” said an officer.

The accused, who was running a water tank cleaning service, was addicted to alcohol. He used to fight with his wife, suspecting her fidelity. He has also uploaded her morphed photos on social media. Frustrated over her husband’s torture, she had been staying separately in Vidyamananagar for the last two years.

The victim is VK Devika, 26, a resident of Acharya College Road. The accused is PD Prasanna alias Chandra, a resident of Pipeline Road in Sunkadakatte.