Tired of bumpy rides, Bengaluru’s IT corridor residents form human chains for pothole-free roads

Frustrated with the pothole-ridden roads and slow-moving traffic, Bengaluru residents formed a human chain and organised a signature campaign demanding that the government repair the roads and relieve them from the pain of a bumpy ride.

Residents of apartments located in Varthur, Gunjur, Sarjapura, Bellandur, Balagere, Panathur and other parts of Bengaluru’s IT belt, Mahadevpura, falling under the Bengaluru East City Corporation, formed a human chain to catch the attention of the government to make the roads safer for their commute.

Sensing that there would be a lot of people gathering for the protest, a posse of police personnel asked residents carrying posters, placards, and others to either shift their protests to Freedom Park or hold such events inside their apartment premises.

Accordingly, hundreds of residents from Prestige Lakeside Habitat apartment in Varthur moved into the society comprising over 3,800 families. Similarly, residents of Brigade Cornerstone Utopia apartment on the same stretch held a human chain inside their apartment complexes demanding pothole-free roads.