Come September

September is when where I miss both my mothers tremendously, as they both decided to check out in the same month. My mother-in-law was a petite and beautiful woman, who broke many barriers before her time, and my mother, was tall, gorgeous and a warrior princess. Two women were diametrically different, but yet they were so achingly similar in their personalities and unconditional love that they displayed with aplomb. My mom-in-law decided she wanted to be an actor in the days where it was frowned upon, yet she determinedly travelled to Mumbai with her mother and sisters in tow, and my mom was determined to be a doctor in the days when ‘woman-education’ was considered to be a blasphemy! Two strong-willed women who refused to be curtailed by their circumstances and who went forth and lived life as empowered loving individuals, fierce wives, fiercer moms and adored grandparents.

For them empowerment stemmed from their hearth and homes, and though they too worked, they never had to choose between one and the other. Honestly, I don’t know how they did it, but they did. The striking similarities in both my homes, my parental home and my in-law’s home was that there was always an abundance of food! I never baulked at inviting a hoard of my friends in either of my homes to enjoy a meal with us. Magically the pots never emptied and both my ‘moms’ would magically ensure that everyone was fed! Both of them hailed from the NW Frontier, so we were happily privy to all kinds of cooking techniques. Grilling, basting, slow-cooking (dum-cooking), and other such fanciful styles of conjuring up magic with one’s food were something we saw on a daily basis. Mind you we were living in Mumbai, but our unstoppable mothers would recreate and sometimes reinvent cooking styles so we could marvel at their expertise!

Masalas and their ilk were hand-pounded in huge wooden mortar and pestles by traditional Maharashtrian women who came in from the surrounding villages once a year. Everything was in large quantities like our mothers were feeding some imaginary army. But we loved it! The food at my home was often slightly ‘angrezi’, but when mom went into NW Frontier mode things got serious! My mom-in-law was an ace at all types of Indian food, and she would often re-create her childhood dishes with a passion and love that belied those delicate hands and Dior glasses. I remember going with the whole ‘jingbang’ to Lonavala (a pretty hill station) where my mom-in-law had marinated a huge cauldron of mutton with her secret spices! The househelp (she travelled with her platoon) dug a pit and filled it with coal and the cauldron was placed on it and covered. The stew simmered all night and I can still savour that heavenly taste in my mouth sometimes.

I hopped across to Loya at the Taj West End to meet up with executive chef of the Loya brand, Rajesh Wadhwa and I had the best time of my life! Chef Wadhwa and I traded stories about the history of cooking, especially with indigenous products. And since Loya serves North Indian food, reviving lost recipes and using traditional cooking techniques like ‘dhungar’ (smoking) baghar (tempering) and slow-cooking, it was fascinating! It was the month of September…both my moms must be smiling!

