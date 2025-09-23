Bengaluru corporation commissioners launch citywide inspections, tighten infrastructure oversight

BENGALURU: After strict directions from DCM DK Shivakumar to carry out inspections of their jurisdictions every day, commissioners of corporations were on rounds on Monday. They inspected roads, footpaths, Indira canteens, PHCs, pourakarmika mustering points and others and gave directions to officials. They also held review meetings on filling up of potholes and other major issues.

Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh inspected the historic Banashankari Temple and the adjacent Sarakki Market. He directed officials to clear blackspots and footpath encroachments between the temple and market.

Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh convened a coordination meeting with officials from all engineering divisions of the city corporation, as well as representatives from Bescom, KPTCL, BWSSB, GAIL, Railways and police department. He told the officials that lack of basic infrastructure within the East City Corporation has caused national-level embarrassment. He issued strict instructions to complete all pending road and pothole-related works within the next 15 days.

Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV inspected various locations within Moodalapalya Ward of the Govindarajanagar division. Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar reviewed the progress of road works spanning approximately 9.7 km from Nagawara to Thanisandra-Bellary Main Road via Bellahalli to Reva Circle on Bagalur Main Road; approximately 2.5 km from Reva Circle to NH-7 (Bagalur Cross) and about 3.5 km from Kogilu village through Agrahara Sampigehalli to MCECHS Layout.