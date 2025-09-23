Rs 1.5 crore, 50 gm gold looted from lecturer’s home in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four persons posing as government officials barged into the house of a college lecturer and looted Rs 1.5 crore in cash along with 50 grams gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh.

The incident took place in 5th cross Vinayakanagar near Bagalur Cross in the Yelahanka police station limits.

According to the FIR filed by Giriraj Kumar, a private college lecturer, on September 19, after he left for college, his wife and parents were at home. Around 10.45 am, four men arrived in a car and barged into the house, claiming to be government officials and saying they had information about money kept in the house.

On the pretext of conducting a search, they snatched his wife’s mobile phone and locked Kumar’s father in the bathroom, who was taking a bath at the time. They then found Rs 1.5 crore in cash and 50 grams of gold ornaments and fled the scene, the FIR stated.

The police said that based on the complaint, a robbery case has been registered. The car used by the gang did not have a number plate, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being analysed. Police suspect that someone with knowledge about the cash in the house may have committed the crime, and multiple angles are being investigated.

A senior officer said that Giriraj has been questioned about the source of the Rs 1.5 crore. He claimed that it was related to a land transaction and has been asked to produce relevant documents.