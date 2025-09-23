Two Bengaluru police inspectors among 5 cops suspended

BENGALURU: Five policemen, including two inspectors attached to Halasuru Gate and Koramangala police stations, were suspended on Monday, pending inquiries.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the policemen from Halasuru Gate station were suspended on charges of corruption, while the inspector attached to the Koramangala station was suspended for dereliction of duty.

According to sources, Halasuru Gate inspector Hanumantha K Bhajantri, assistant sub-inspector Prasanna, head constable Srinivas and constable Nagaraj were suspended for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a jeweller. They also faced allegations of demanding and accepting bribes while filing FIRs and lapses in maintaining law and order in their jurisdiction. Based on a report from the deputy commissioner of police (Central Division), the city police commissioner initiated action against the four policemen.

Koramangala inspector SLR Reddy was suspended for dereliction of duty. Despite numerous complaints from residents that pubs in their localities played loud music and operated beyond permitted hours, the inspector did not take action. The city police commissioner inspected several localities in Koramangala recently. Reddy was suspended based on a report from the DCP (Southeast Division).

Recently, 11 police personnel attached to Chamarajpet and JJ Nagar stations in West Division were suspended for shielding drug peddlers.