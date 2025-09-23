Two Bengaluru police inspectors suspended for negligence in law, order duties

BENGALURU: Two police inspectors of the Bengaluru City Police have been suspended for dereliction of duty following a departmental inquiry.

According to sources, Halasuru Gate Police Inspector Hanumanth K of the Central Division and Koramangala Police Inspector SLR Reddy of the South East Division have been suspended on charges of negligence maintaining law and order in their respective jurisdiction.

Hanumath was suspended for lapses in maintaining law and order in his jurisdiction, as well as shortcomings in investigation of cases, among other reasons. Meanwhile, Reddy faced suspension after multiple complaints from residents that pubs in his jurisdiction were operating beyond permissible hours and playing loud music.