Body flags spike in BMTC mishaps, demands reforms

BENGALURU: Poor road conditions, rising traffic congestion, and mounting pressure on drivers are cited as key causes for the recent spike in accidents involving BMTC buses by the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation.

In a letter to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the federation demanded his immediate intervention to stop accidents. It pointed out that many Bengaluru roads remain pothole-ridden, despite court interventions and late-night inspections by DCM DK Shivakumar.

Several widened stretches have been dug up and left unattended for years, forcing drivers to operate under stress. Failure to complete scheduled trips attracts penalties, adding to the pressure.

The long demanded request for Form 4, which assigns timings for each route, to be prepared scientifically, has allegedly been ignored. They also allege accidents involving leased EV buses are particularly high. Unlike BMTC’s directly recruited drivers, private drivers of leased buses are neither bound by eligibility standards nor accountable to BMTC.

Incidents of misconduct in leased buses are rising. BMTC lacks authority to act against such drivers. Though training programmes have been introduced, the federation calls this a delayed response and demands reforms.

Meanwhile, it also welcomed the state government’s decision to constitute a Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee, calling it a long-pending demand first raised before earlier panels.