Prolific writer who captivated Kannadigas

BENGALURU: Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, popularly known as SL Bhyrappa, was one of Karnataka’s most prolific and revered writers. Over a career spanning 60 years, he produced 27 works of prose, mostly novels, at an impressive rate of a book every two years.

Born in 1934 at Santeshivara in Hassan district, Bhyrappa lost his mother and siblings early to the bubonic plague. Left to his own means, he took up jobs to fund his education, which he finished in Mysuru after a hiatus when he lived the life of a spiritual vagabond in Mumbai.

Bhyrappa’s first novel, Gatha Janma Matteradu Kathegalu, was published in 1955. His evolution into a literary goliath since then has seen his novels being translated from Kannada into numerous Indian regional languages, and foreign languages like English and Russian as well. Some Hindi and Marathi translations have gone on to become regional bestsellers, making him a household name beyond Karnataka.

His popularity rose to a point of fervour, with copies of his novel Aavarana being sold out even before the book was officially released. His only published short story Avva came out in a Kannada magazine.