Two arrested for house burglaries i Bengaluru, 82.5 g gold jewellery recovered

BENGALURU: The Kadugodi police have arrested a tomato vendor and his accomplice in connection with a series of house thefts in the city. The main accused, identified as Srinivas of Varthur, used to identify locked houses while selling tomatoes.

Then he would break into the houses at night with his accomplice, identified as Kiran.

The police swung into a action following a complaint from a home owner that 27 gram of gold jewellery was stolen from his house at Patalamma Layout in Kadugodi on August 24.

Srinivas was arrested from Sorahunase village near Varthur on September 16. Later the same day, Kiran was arrested near his house in Varthur.

The duo had handed over the stolen jewellery to one of their friends. Based on their information, the police recovered 82.5 gram of gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 8.25 lakh on September 17. Nine house theft cases have been solved with the arrest of the duo.