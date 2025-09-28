Lack of proper vents leading to vandalism, say psychologists

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has seen a surge in vandalism of vehicles in recent weeks, raising concerns over social and psychological factors behind such destructive behaviour. These acts may reflect deeper issues rather than being random or purely criminal, experts said.

Ann Treesa Rafi, counselling psychologist and Certified Cognitive Analytic Therapy Practitioner, explained that such behaviour often stems from complex mental and emotional dynamics. “From a medical model, acts like vandalism can be linked to personality or impulse-control disorders. Psychotherapeutically, these behaviours may serve as coping mechanisms for long-standing feelings of inferiority, powerlessness or emotional distress. Some individuals may feel a sense of control or power by damaging property, especially when they have limited avenues to express emotions safely. Group dynamics, peer pressure and media portrayals of anti-social behaviour can also influence individuals. Rather than relying solely on punitive measures, careful assessment and targeted mental health interventions are crucial to address these behaviours effectively,” she said.