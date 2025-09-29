GBA gets award for thin white topping design

BENGALURU: The GBA has been honoured with “Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) – UltraTech Award” for the design and implementation of Thin White Topping (TWT) works executed in Koramangala, specifically on 1st Cross Empire Road and 7th Cross Road.

In 2023, the then BBMP implemented a 125 mm-thick white topping on a 1.1-km stretch from 1st Cross Empire Road to Ganapathi Temple and on a 1.17-km stretch from Koramangala 7th Cross BDA Complex to Wipro Park Signal, both forming part of the Inner Ring Road (IRR).

Traditionally, white-topped roads in Bengaluru have been designed with a thickness of 180 mm. However, in a pioneering initiative, the engineering team of GBA successfully conceptualised and executed a new design with a reduced thickness of 125 mm. This innovative design is not only technically sound, but also provides effective solutions to several urban development challenges — such as elevation of roads, access to shops and residences, and stormwater drainage issues. Furthermore, the new model significantly reduces project costs, GBA said in a release.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Tushar Girinath, and Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, congratulated the engineering team — M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, GBA (Lead Architect of the TWT Design); Hemalatha K, Superintendent Engineer; Satyanarayana Raju E, Executive Engineer; and Veena C, Assistant Executive Engineer — behind the TWT project, praising their vision and commitment to technological innovation.