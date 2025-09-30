Patchworks make roads unsafe: Karnataka's Ex-Additional Chief Secretary

BENGALURU: It’s not just the general public who are criticising the government’s pothole-filling drive. This time, the criticism has come from a former top government official.

Former Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, LK Atheeq, criticised Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for its shoddy patchworks and termed the roads ‘undulating’ and ‘unsafe’.

The 1991 IAS officer, who served as ACS Finance and RDPR and Joint Secretary to PMO, is now serving as Chairman of Bengaluru Business Corridor (a special purpose vehicle implementing Peripheral Ring Road). “Took out my bike late in the night and rode to MG Rd and Brigade Rd on Sept 28. Patchwork has made the undulating make it unsafe for bikes,” his social media post read.

He says minor fixes and use of good equipment can make roads smooth and safe for riding and driving. “City can prepare a quick plan of action to fix these”, Atheeq said, tagging the GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao. Also, in the photo he posted, the official is seen standing next to garbage disposed of along the roadside.

There were many replies to his post. Some appreciated his view and suggestions, despite the fact that he was part of the administration.

There were some who requested that he ride in other parts of the city. Some said if this was the poor state of affairs in the CBD, the situation of other parts of the city was left to anyone’s imagination.