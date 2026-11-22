BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s sedentary work culture, prolonged sitting and changing food habits are contributing to a growing burden of anorectal and colorectal disorders, with doctors increasingly seeing younger adults reporting symptoms.

They have also cautioned against dismissing rectal bleeding as piles, as it can sometimes be an early sign of colorectal cancer.

An estimate by Dr MR Rajasekhar Mysore, Chief Proctologist at Chirag Global Hospitals said that over a third of Bengaluru’s population is at risk of being affected by piles or other anorectal disorders.

He said this is based on clinical observations and available data, and not a population-wide scientific survey. He said proper research is needed.

The age profile of patients seeking treatment has also changed. While these conditions were earlier more commonly seen among older adults, a large proportion of patients are now between 25 and 40 years, Dr Rajasekhar said.

Sitting continuously for six to eight hours, low-fibre diets, inadequate water intake, reduced physical activity and stress can contribute to constipation and related problems. He also pointed to a rise in patients initially suspected to have piles but later diagnosed with rectal cancer.

From seeing about one such case a year a decade ago, he now encounters nearly one every week in his clinical practice. These are his observations and do not represent citywide incidence.