Health of four anacondas in Bhubaneswar zoo critical

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health of four more ailing anacondas at Nandankanan zoo continues to remain critical, informed zoo authorities.

Deputy Director of the Zoo Jayanta Das said, "Condition of the reptiles has slightly improved after anti-bacterial and anti-protozoan drugs were administered to them orally. The amount of blood found in their stool was comparatively less today. However, it cannot be said they are out of danger."

An expert from Madras is also expected to reach tomorrow to review the situation. However, the zoo veterinarians are continuing treatment as per the advise of experts at Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Trivandrum Zoo, he said.

Nandankanan lost two Anacondas, a male and a female, on November 28 and 30 due to suspected protozoan infection. This has brought down their number in the zoo to six.

With the microscopic tests not finding protozoa in samples, the Zoo authorities are waiting for the culture test report, which may take another 48 hours to come, to ascertain the exact cause of death of the two anacondas and start specific treatment of the remaining ailing snakes of the same species.