CM Naveen Patnaik launches Madhu App for schools

Named after Utkal Gourav, the App will help students learn their subjects in virtual classroom.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching Madhu App of SME department at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Express

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the ‘Madhu App’ developed by Ganjam district administration for school students. The Chief Minister unveiled the App through video-conferencing from the Loka Seva Bhavan here and discussed with students of 22 blocks in Ganjam district about the App. 

He said the App named after Utkal Gourav Madhudusan Das will help improve the standard of students. By downloading the Madhu App in their mobiles, the students can have access to video explanation of the topics they are taught in their classroom.Stating that education has no alternative, the Chief Minister advised the students to bring glory for the nation by excelling in their studies. Referring to the sacrifice made by Madhu Babu, Naveen said he will remain an inspiration for all.

Official sources said as teachers are not able to give attention to personal learning requirements of students individually, the App will be a great help in this regard. Students who do not ask questions to teachers in classroom because of shyness can also benefit from this App. The App will also help students understand their subjects better through teaching learning material (TLM).

The digital platform will give the students experience of virtual classroom. They will no longer require additional coaching classes for learning and teachers can also improve their teaching efficiency from the App. Besides, a decision has been taken to digitise the TLM. Teaching materials in all subjects will be kept in a website and inspirational videos by successful personalities of the State will also be uploaded in the App.

Minister of State for School and Mass education Shamir Dash, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Development Ccommissioner Suresh Mohapatrà, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister R Balakrishnan, Secretary in the School and Mass Education department Chitra Arugham and Ganjam Collector were present.

