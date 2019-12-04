State gears up for Kovind visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Preparations are on in full swing for two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the State from December 7.A high-level meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Tuesday, he directed departments concerned to ensure error-free arrangements on all fronts for management of different programmes to be graced by the President. He asked officers concerned to complete the preparations well before scheduled time.

On the draft tour programme of the President, Special Secretary Home Santosh Bala said Kovind is scheduled to attend two programmes. As per the President’s itinerary, he will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport ( BPIA) on December 7 around 7.30 pm and proceed to Raj Bhawan for night halt.

The next day he will proceed to Barunei in Khurda district around 9.30 am and lay the foundation stone for Paika Bidroha Memorial at Barunei Hill at around 10.30 am. After returning from Khurda, he will attend closing ceremony of platinum jubilee celebrations of Utkal University at about 12.40 pm. He will then proceed to Raj Bhwan and leave for New Delhi at 5 pm.

Director General of Police (DGP) Satyajit Mohanty reviewed the security arrangements and said around 50 platoons of police force will be deployed during the visit of the President. Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers from Home, Police, Intelligence and other departments participated in the discussion.