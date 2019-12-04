Home Cities Bhubaneswar

State gears up for Kovind visit

Preparations are on in full swing for two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the State from December 7.

Published: 04th December 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Preparations are on in full swing for two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the State from December 7.A high-level meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Tuesday, he directed departments concerned to ensure error-free arrangements on all fronts for management of different programmes to be graced by the President. He asked officers concerned to complete the preparations well before scheduled time.

On the draft tour programme of the President, Special Secretary Home Santosh Bala said Kovind is scheduled to attend two programmes. As per the President’s  itinerary, he will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport ( BPIA) on December 7 around 7.30 pm and proceed to Raj Bhawan for night halt.

The next day he will proceed to Barunei in Khurda district around 9.30 am and lay the foundation stone for Paika Bidroha Memorial at Barunei Hill at around 10.30 am. After returning from Khurda, he will attend closing ceremony of platinum jubilee celebrations of Utkal University at about 12.40 pm. He will then proceed to Raj Bhwan and leave for New Delhi at 5 pm.

Director General of Police (DGP) Satyajit Mohanty reviewed the security arrangements and said around 50 platoons of police force will be deployed during the visit of the President. Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers from Home, Police, Intelligence and other departments participated in the discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp