Treatment of anacondas at Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan Zoo to continue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Treatment of four anacondas at Nandankanan Zoo will continue at least for a week to help them recover from the bacterial infection, said Zoo authorities on Wednesday. Deputy Director of the Zoo Jayanta Das said condition of four yellow anacondas, suffering from bacterial infection, is improving gradually.

However, experts from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, who are in the city, have advised to continue the treatment till December 12 after which they will be in a position to tell if the reptiles are out of danger and suggest further measures accordingly.

The bacterial infection claimed lives of two yellow anacondas at zoo on November 28 and 30. The culture test report of anacondas revealed bacterial infection. Zoo authorities, however, are still not sure as to which bacteria infected the reptiles. Das said the expert team will stay in the Capital till the health condition of anacondas become completely normal.