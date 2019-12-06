Bank employee kills self

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A senior manager of city-based nationalised bank allegedly committed suicide by hanging in her rented accommodation in Baramunda area under Khandagiri police limits on Wednesday night. Police said she had taken leave due to her ill health and returned to work a few days back. Her mother had come here and staying with her for the last 10 days while her father reached here on Wednesday.

According to her father, she returned home after work on Wednesday evening and played chess on her mobile phone. Police said she also spoke to her elder sister, who stays in Bengaluru, over phone on Wednesday night. In the morning, her father found her hanging from the ceiling fan following which he and his wife informed neighbours and police. Khandagiri police registered a case of unnatural death.