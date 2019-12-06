Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘KALIA to be merged with PM-KISAN’

It has been decided that all eligible small and marginal farmers covered under PM-KISAN will get additional financial benefit of `4,000 per year from the State Government.

CM Naveen Patnaik during KALIA Samabesh at Garabandha (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Thursday admitted merger of its ambitious KALIA scheme with the Centre’s PM-KISAN Yojana.“However, Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme will continue in the State even though it will be converged with Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi,” Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo told reporters. In fact, the State Government has started disbursing second installment assistance under KALIA, added Sahoo.

Under the convergence scheme, all those eligible under PM-KISAN will get `6,000 per household from the Centre and Rs 4,000 from the State.However, the State Government will bear the cost for providing assistance to landless agricultural households as promised before the election, said Principal Secretary Agriculture Sourabh Garg.

The department is preparing a detailed plan to merge KALIA with PM-KISAN.
A landless agriculture worker will be eligible to get `12,500 in three installments for livelihood activities like goatery, backyard poultry, poultry, apiculture, mushroom cultivation, duckery and fishing kit.
As per the scheme, the beneficiaries are entitled for the assistance in three instalments of `5,000, `3,000 and `4,500 respectively.

Earlier, the Minister informed the Assembly that 51,05,290 beneficiaries have been provided financial assistance of `5,000 each under KALIA scheme between January and May 2019. The beneficiaries who have received the first installment include 36,34,710 small and marginal farmers and 14,70,580 landless farm labourers.Garg said the Government has received applications from about 1.2 crore people for assistance under KALIA. Meanwhile, more than 50 per cent applications have been verified.

The department has opened a grievance portal for farmers to register their complaints and submit documents for validation of their applications. Assistance will be released directly to the accounts of those applicants who will be found eligible after verification. Around 45,965 beneficiaries have been found ineligible after verification. 

Under the provision of KALIA scheme, small and marginal farmers, share croppers, landless agricultural labourers and farmers in distress will be provided financial assistance for augmenting their income. Reacting to merger, Opposition BJP and Congress and Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) said the State Government has cheated the farmers. “CM Naveen Patnaik has cheated 75 lakh farmers in the State. Farmers will lodge FIRs against CM on December 16,” said

