Not everything hunky-dory in all-good BJD

Displeasure of legislators over the state of affairs was visible during the winter session of Assembly

By Bijay Chaki
BHUBANESWAR:   The BJD Government in its fifth term under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is already seven months old. There seems to be no problem for the State Government and ruling BJD with the marginalised opposition, Congress and BJP, failing to make a dent electorally or otherwise.
Everything may look alright on the surface. But a strong resentment is brewing among a section of the senior leaders and legislators. Though there is yet to be any organised attempt by ruling party MLAs, their displeasure over the state of affairs was visible during the winter session of the Assembly.

Urban Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and several other Ministers were seen to have been targeted by the ruling BJD members during the session. The BJP and Congress MLAs were critical over the functioning of the Government in their usual manner but it was the ruling party MLAs who put the Government in embarrassing situation many times during the Question Hour.

The thin attendance of ruling BJD members in the House was another cause for concern for the party leadership. The MLAs remained outside the House most of the time despite a clear direction by BJD supremo in this regard at a meeting of the BJD Legislature Party meeting. Besides, whenever the ruling BJD MLAs were present, they did not come out to defend the Government which drew flak from the Opposition over several issues.

Sources said the problem had started soon after the Ministry formation when many new and inexperienced MLAs were sworn in as Ministers. Besides, some leaders who joined the BJD before the elections were given plum portfolios triggering strong discontentment. Several old hands including Pradip Maharathi, Pratap Deb and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik were left out of the Ministry. As the Chief Minister continues to have a firm grip over party affairs, there is no overt expression of dissatisfaction. But, it remains to be seen how things shape up in future. 

