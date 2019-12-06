Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Police alert on drop facility for women

Police immediately issued an advisory saying a Facebook trend of some people posting their cell numbers offering help to women/girls has come to our notice.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after Punjab Police and Nagpur Police announced home drop facility for stranded women during night, some youths in Bhubaneswar posted their mobile phone numbers on Facebook accounts offering similar help. On receiving information about such posts, a senior police officer telephoned one of the youths and asked him whether he had shared his mobile phone number on social media. However, the youth told police that he had no information about his mobile phone number doing rounds on social media.

Police immediately issued an advisory saying a Facebook trend of some people posting their cell numbers offering help to women/girls has come to our notice. “Do not rely on these posts, dial 100 for our friendly and well-trained operators to attend you and give us feedback to improve our service,” Commissionerate Police said in a tweet.

A youth’s post on social media read: Anytime you face problem while returning home, you can call me and I will drop you safely as a brother. “I urge people not to believe in such messages doing rounds on social media,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo said. 

