Process starts for transfer of OAT cases to High Court

The Central Government had established OAT on July 14, 1986 to give quick justice to the State Government employees on service matters.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has started the process for transfer of the cases pending in the Odisha Administration Tribunal (OAT).The process was started by way of a standing order issued by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri on Tuesday. The order specified that the original applications, contempt petitions, review petitions etc. received on transfer from OAT will be registered under separate nomenclatures and heard by a Single Judge.

The Central Government had established OAT on July 14, 1986 to give quick justice to the State Government employees on service matters.On September 9, 2015, the State Cabinet had approved the decision to abolish OAT after it was felt that the very objective of the institution to give quick justice to employees could not be achieved. The Central Government abolished OAT by way of a gazette notification on August 2, 2019 after receiving the State request for it along with Orissa High Court concurrence.

The HC standing order has paved the way for transfer of around 74,000 cases from OAT’s principal Bench in Bhubaneswar, regular bench in Cuttack and circuit benches in Sambalpur and Berhampur. This will add to the nearly 1.49 lakh cases already pending in the High Court. 

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) had demanded increasing sanctioned strength of judges in the Court to 42 after the Government announced abolition of OAT. But for immediately addressing the situation, HCBA has demanded allocation of two benches exclusively to deal with cases related to service matters of the Government employees and filling up of the posts lying vacant from among the sanctioned strength. At present, there are 14 judges in the HC against the sanctioned strength of 27.

