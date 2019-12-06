Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Stipend for junior lawyers demand gets fresh impetus

 The issue of monthly stipend for young lawyers in the State has returned to the Orissa High Court after eight months with the filing of a fresh PIL for it on Thursday.

Published: 06th December 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The issue of monthly stipend for young lawyers in the State has returned to the Orissa High Court after eight months with the filing of a fresh PIL for it on Thursday.Ashis Kumar Mishra, a 45-year-old lawyer who filed the petition, expected the High Court to direct the State Government to grant monthly stipend to young lawyers in the same style as introduced by Andhra Pradesh on October 26, 2019.

The petition was filed along with the scheme framed by Andhra Pradesh Government for providing `5000 monthly stipend to junior advocates with three years prior to the issue of the order as the cut off period. 
Earlier, a PIL was filed by another lawyer Dilip Mohapatra for monthly stipend to young advocates who have annual income less than `24,000 for their sustenance in the legal profession. The petition filed in 2011 was disposed off after eight years in March. The Court had left the matter to the Government to take a decision on it.

In the fresh petition, Mishra claimed that the dropout rate from the legal profession can be checked if young lawyers are encouraged with the monthly stipend to protect their livelihood.According to the petition, every practitioner in the legal profession faces financial hurdles in their initial days as there is no such mechanism to protect the beginners from facing those hardship days.

The young lawyers coming from remote areas of the State are socially and economically deprived and facing a lot of difficulties to sustain in the profession of law. For that, many young lawyers are being forced to quit the profession, the petition stated.Prior to disposal of the PIL filed earlier, the State Finance department had filed an affidavit informing the High Court that at present, there was no policy to provide stipends and financial assistance to different self-employed professionals.

“The advocates are self-employed professionals like doctors, engineers, architects, chartered accountants, cost accountants etc. There is no constitutional obligation on the part of the State to provide stipend to such professionals. Besides, the State cannot give a special dispensation for any category of professional to the exclusion of others,” the affidavit had stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp