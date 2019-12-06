Stipend for junior lawyers demand gets fresh impetus

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The issue of monthly stipend for young lawyers in the State has returned to the Orissa High Court after eight months with the filing of a fresh PIL for it on Thursday.Ashis Kumar Mishra, a 45-year-old lawyer who filed the petition, expected the High Court to direct the State Government to grant monthly stipend to young lawyers in the same style as introduced by Andhra Pradesh on October 26, 2019.

The petition was filed along with the scheme framed by Andhra Pradesh Government for providing `5000 monthly stipend to junior advocates with three years prior to the issue of the order as the cut off period.

Earlier, a PIL was filed by another lawyer Dilip Mohapatra for monthly stipend to young advocates who have annual income less than `24,000 for their sustenance in the legal profession. The petition filed in 2011 was disposed off after eight years in March. The Court had left the matter to the Government to take a decision on it.

In the fresh petition, Mishra claimed that the dropout rate from the legal profession can be checked if young lawyers are encouraged with the monthly stipend to protect their livelihood.According to the petition, every practitioner in the legal profession faces financial hurdles in their initial days as there is no such mechanism to protect the beginners from facing those hardship days.

The young lawyers coming from remote areas of the State are socially and economically deprived and facing a lot of difficulties to sustain in the profession of law. For that, many young lawyers are being forced to quit the profession, the petition stated.Prior to disposal of the PIL filed earlier, the State Finance department had filed an affidavit informing the High Court that at present, there was no policy to provide stipends and financial assistance to different self-employed professionals.

“The advocates are self-employed professionals like doctors, engineers, architects, chartered accountants, cost accountants etc. There is no constitutional obligation on the part of the State to provide stipend to such professionals. Besides, the State cannot give a special dispensation for any category of professional to the exclusion of others,” the affidavit had stated.