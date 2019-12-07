Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Five places record below 10 degree Celsius in Odisha

Angul recorded 8.6 degrees while it was 9.5 degree Celsius in Titlagarh. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 12.8 degrees each on Friday.

Haze over Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five places in the State recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Friday. While Daringbadi recorded the lowest of 7 degree Celsius, Phulbani and Sonepur recorded 8 degree Celsius. Angul recorded 8.6 degrees while it was 9.5 degree Celsius in Titlagarh. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 12.8 degrees each on Friday.

Regional Meteorological office attributed cold conditions to northerly winds flowing towards the State.
“The temperature will not dip further as easterly winds will start flowing towards Odisha from Saturday,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umakanta Das.

The Met Office has also predicted light rain or thundershower activity at isolated places in south coastal Odisha, Malkangiri and Koraput on Sunday.“Light rain or thundershower activity is likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal Odisha, Malkangiri and Koraput under the influence of easterly wave,” Das said.

