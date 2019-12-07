Orissa Kennel Club: Dog show from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual national-level dog show organised by Orissa Kennel Club will commence at Unit-6 football ground here on Saturday. Around 300 dogs of 30 different breeds are likely to take part in the two-day show.

The event will see participation of some of the best dogs and handlers from different parts of the country including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Ooty, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Raipur and Bhopal to compete for top honours, organisers said.

Character Assessment and BH Obedience for German Shepherds, is being introduced for the first time in the country.

The jury will comprise Harald Hohmann from Germany, Rita Khadike Skadina from Latvia, Eva L Borg from Sweden, Yashodara Hemchandra from Bengaluru and Rajendra M Salvi from Vadodara.