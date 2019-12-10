Eviction near Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple intensifies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying the eviction drive in Ekamrakshetra, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Bhubaneswar Development Authority officials on Monday removed encroachments around Lingaraj Temple in Old Town here.

A total of 35 cabins and stalls along the road in front of Singhadwara of the temple were removed.

A portion a Bhajan Mandap was also demolished. The joint enforcement team of BDA and BMC had engaged two excavators for the purpose.

BMC officials said they had already made announcement regarding the eviction drive on Saturday and asked street vendors to free encroachments voluntarily by Monday.

The Commissionerate Police had also made adequate security arrangements to maintain law and order. Officials said the drive which continued throughout the day will continue around the temple and other parts of Old Town area on Tuesday to remove encroachments.

Earlier, the enforcement team had demolished a market complex near the temple and under-construction kitchen of Ananta Basudev temple.

The State Government has also planned to conserve temples in Ekamrakshetra, the heritage zone of the Capital.