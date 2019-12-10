Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks land at Delhi for cultural centre, library

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday requested the Centre for allotment of land in Delhi for construction of a cultural centre and library by the State Government.

Naveen raised the demand in a letter to Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, stating that the proposed library has been a long-felt need of Odias residing in the National Capital.

“My Government has been pursuing this at different levels, and now I am hopeful that with your intervention, suitable land will soon be made available for fulfilling the long-felt need of Odia people residing in Delhi,” he said.

“The entire State, whether it is western or coastal areas, southern region or northern parts, has unique cultural practices, that needs patronage and promotion. They lend colour, variety and diversity to the rich cultural fabric of the country,” he said in the letter.

Naveen said people from the State do not have a permanent building or space in Delhi where they can showcase their talent and craftsmanship.

“There is also a sizeable presence of Odia diaspora in Delhi, which are interested in preservation and promotion of various cultural forms,” he added.

“It will also attract tourists - both domestic and foreign, popularising the practitioners and providing them with viable livelihood options,” Naveen said and added that States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been provided space for hosting cultural and social events.