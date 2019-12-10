Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government moots merit over seniority for promotion

The move comes close on the heels of state government’s decision to reflect individual employee’s performance in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report.

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hailed by Niti Aayog for its 5T charter and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives, the Naveen Patnaik government is seriously contemplating to reward merit over seniority in the matter of promotion.

General Administration department has sought proposals from different service associations for bringing necessary changes in the rules regulating general conditions of services of members of their cadre employees.

“Since seniority is an important factor in the matter of promotion to higher posts and a majority of the Government servants are strongly in its favour notwithstanding several rulings by the Supreme Courts in favour of merit, the State Government wants to take all the stakeholders on board before taking such an important decision,” sources familiar with the development said.

While seeking their proposals in a prescribed format, a recent letter from the General Administration and Public Grievance department to 12 service associations said Special Secretary (Service Condition) will scrutinise them before putting the same before the Government for a decision.

The employees associations which have been requested to give their suggestions belong to Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Finance Service Association, Odisha Medical Service, Odisha Forest Service, Odisha Cooperative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Agriculture Service, Odisha Engineering Service, Odisha Transport Engineering Service, Odisha Taxation and Account Service and Odisha Secretariat Service.

The proposed move of the Government to recognise merit over seniority comes close on the heels of the decision to reflect individual employee’s performance in implementation of 5T charter and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (PAR).

Implementation of 5T components will be accorded 20 per cent weightage in the performance appraisal of the employees while 5 per cent will be assigned in respect of performance under Mo Sarkar initiative.

In case of All India Service (AIS) officers, out of an overall numerical assessment of 10, a value of two will be assigned with respect to the performance of an officer on 5T and Mo Sarkar initiative.One mark has been assigned for implementation of 5T charter of their departments, 0.5 mark each for implementing ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Earlier, the performance appraisal of Government employees are done on parameters like punctuality, sense of responsibility, decision-making ability, communication skill, ability to work in a team, quality of work, knowledge of rules/procedures/IT skills and attitude towards scheduled categories and weaker sections.

These criteria will now attract 80 per cent of the total assessment.In November, the Niti Aayog endorsed the 5T initiative of State Government which is based on the philosophy of transparency, teamwork, technology and time leads to transformation.

Making the right choice

  • 20 per cent weightage for implementation of 5T components in APR

  • 5 per cent in performance under Mo Sarkar initiative

  • 2 marks out of 10 will be given for performance for AIS on 5T and Mo Sarkar initiative

  • 1 mark for implementation of 5T charter of dept concerned

  • 0.5 mark each for implementing ‘Mo Sarkar’

  • Parameters on which promotions were given earlier, will now attract 80 pc marking of total assessment

