Poor repair work turns Cuttack road into nightmare

Locals alleged that though the construction of all the nine underground chambers has already been completed, the authorities concerned are yet to restore the road properly.

Damaged Mission Road in Cuttack.

Damaged Mission Road in Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The road stretching from Chandi Mandir Square to Buxi Bazaar here is in a deplorable condition causing frequent accidents. 

The condition of one-km busy road has worsened due to ongoing Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project carried out by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) in the city. 

The OWSSB had dug up the road at nine places, in front of Madhusudan Sangrahalaya, Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Mission Road Mall, New Stewart School, Christ Collegiate School, Buckley Girls High School, a Church, Pantha Nivas and Buxi Bazaar veterinary hospital, for construction of underground chambers.  

Shoddy quality of work has turned the city's busy road into nightmare for the citizens. The stretch has become unsafe for motorists and is also witnessing traffic congestion, they added.

Shoddy quality of work has turned the city’s busy road into nightmare for the citizens. The stretch has become unsafe for motorists and is also witnessing traffic congestion, they added.

The carelessness of OWSSB authorities in refilling the dug-up portion of the road and repairing it has virtually turned the stretch into a death trap for motorists and commuters.

It is difficult for cyclists and motorists to negotiate with the potholes and cracks on the road. Accidents have become increasingly common in the area due to uneven surface of the road, said Pabitra Pradhan, a resident of Mission Road.

Executive Engineer of Roads and Building, Cuttack Division-1, M R Khan, however, said the agency which is responsible for maintenance of the road had repaired the stretch on a temporary basis before Durga Puja.

“The repaired portions have been damaged and I have already written a letter to the agency to carry out repair works as soon as possible,” he said adding that he would also issue a reminder to the agency in this connection.

