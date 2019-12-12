44 inter-State buses challaned

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority has issued challans against 44 inter-State buses for flouting norms. The buses were found operating without permit, violating permit conditions and non-payment of taxes during a special drive conducted across Odisha in November.

Chandikhole RTO collected Rs 76,552 tax/penalty from a owner of a bus registered in West Bengal and seized the vehicle for having no route permit.

While some buses did not have counter signature permit, few vehicles were issued challans for route deviation. Countersignature permit is initially issued by one State and later endorsed in another State by the transport authority concerned.

During the drive, 13 buses each registered in West Bengal and Odisha, 12 registered in Chhattisgarh, two registered in AP and one bus each registered in Jharkhand, Bihar, MP and Bihar were challaned, said Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.