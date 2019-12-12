Build character in students: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday exhorted the newly-appointed principals and teachers of Adarsha Vidyalayas (model schools) to inculcate moral values and build character of students.

Handing over appointment letters to the newly-recruited principals and teachers at a function here, Naveen advised them not to limit their classroom activities to teaching from textbooks but help build character among students.

Noting that teaching is the noblest among all professions, the Chief Minister said schools are the place to shape the future of the Nation.

Emphasising his Government’s commitment for providing quality education to children of the State, Naveen said plans are afoot to add 100 more Adarsha Vidyalayas to the existing 214 such schools functioning in the State.

This is in line with the BJD’s promise to open at least one Adarsha School in each of the 314 blocks of the State. Naveen handed over appointment letters to eight principals and 489 teachers recruited for these schools.

The Chief Minister felicitated nine students of the first batch of Adarsha Schools who cleared the CBSE examination with flying colours.

He also inaugurated the newly-launched website of Adarsha Vidyalaya on the occasion. School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash, adviser to Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Bijay Sahu and senior officers of the department were present.