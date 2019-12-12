Demolition of MLA quarters faces hurdle 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With several legislators yet to vacate their allotted quarters, the demolition drive in MLA Colony here was stopped midway on the first day.

Though the Works department had received order to demolish 42 MLA quarters in the first phase, only 22 legislators have vacated their quarters so far.

Sources said the demolition drive was stopped as some MLAs and Ministers complained that they are yet to be allotted quarters to vacate the existing ones.

However, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said 72 quarters have been allotted to first-time and second-time MLAs. The General Administrations department will allot quarters to others, he said.

Patro said initially the quarters that have been vacated will be demolished within a week.

Process will be initiated to vacate other MLA quarters and demolition work will be completed within a month, he added.Of the 20 acre land on which the MLA quarters have been constructed, the State Government will carry out demolition drive on 12 acre.

